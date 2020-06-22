Related News

Trade finance provider Tradewind has appointed Emilio Estevez as vice-president of sales, based in New York.

Estevez moves from his role as director of business development at UK-based alternative trade financier Stenn International, where he was responsible for structuring supply chain finance deals for clients. Prior to this, he held a sales manager role at factoring solutions provider RTS International, where he generated new business for the company in Latin America.

Before moving into financial services, Estevez worked for a wire and synthetic rope manufacturer, in charge of managing and resolving field engineering issues.

In his new role, Estevez will leverage his experience in building client relationships and structuring trade finance deals to help drive Tradewind’s factoring and supply chain finance business and expand its international client base, including in Latin America.

Estevez will be reporting to John Stillwaggon, CEO of Tradewind Americas.

The hire follows the departure of Alan Wong, Tradewind’s former managing director for Hong Kong and Southeast Asia to run his own advisory business last month, as well as the recent appointment of Jose Roca as a senior vice-president in New York. Roca joined Tradewind from People’s United Bank, where he held the position of senior vice-president for seven years.

A spokesperson for Tradewind told GTR at the time that the hire formed part of a strategic expansion of the firm’s commercial team.