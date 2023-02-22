Brian Dowd has rejoined working capital solutions provider Tradewind as senior vice president of sales.

In the New York-based role, Dowd is responsible for sourcing and structuring new business globally. He initially joined Tradewind in 2014 as assistant vice president, before leaving in 2021 to become Modifi’s director of sales for North America, leading its expansion in the region.

“Following my experience at Modifi in building a sales and marketing team and strategy for the US market, I want to carry over and build on that momentum at Tradewind,” Dowd tells GTR.

“I learnt a lot working in fintech over the past two years and enjoyed the fast-paced, high-growth environment, but I’m excited to be returning to Tradewind where I feel I can better leverage my commercial and trade finance expertise,” he says. “It’s been a great start. I’m already in the process of onboarding two new clients who are projected to generate over US$40mn in new funding volume this year.”

Headquartered in Germany, Tradewind currently has 20 offices in 14 countries, including Hungary, Brazil and China. Last year, it partnered with Colombian financial services platform Finamco to expand its reach into Latin America.