Working capital solutions provider Novicap has hired Joaquín Jiménez Krijgsman as its first ever head of commercial.

Jiménez’s role will involve heading the commercial teams that acquire and manage clients, as well as overseeing partnerships with strategic counterparties to help scale the company’s revenues.

Before joining Novicap, Jiménez was a managing partner at financial services company Finamco. He previously led the market and business development operations in Europe for supply chain finance provider Harbor Trade Credit, based in the Netherlands.

Jiménez was also sales director at Capital Chains and spent more than a decade at ING’s commercial banking arm in a variety of roles, including director of working capital solutions.

Speaking to GTR about the new hire, Novicap chief executive Loïs Duhourcau says that Jiménez will play a key part in the company’s plans to develop and scale its commercial operations in Spain and the Netherlands.

“Every year, we combine internal talent promotion and senior hires to continue reaching new milestones. After hitting €1bn volumes in transactions and securing a new €200mn funding agreement for our credit business in 2022, we are well positioned for the next chapter,” Duhourcau says.

He adds that Jiménez’s “dual experience in both the Spanish and Dutch financial ecosystems will be a unique asset”.

The fintech, which began operations in Spain in 2015 and expanded to the Netherlands in 2020, primarily works with small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-market corporates, offering credit and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

It aims to manage the “entire lifecycle of a transaction, from origination and underwriting through to servicing” via a single platform.

Novicap is funded by third-party institutional investors and last year announced it had secured €200mn in financing from London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital.