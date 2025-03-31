Related News

Star Funding, a New York-based provider of factoring, purchase order financing and working capital solutions, has appointed Bryan Maloney as a vice-president.

Maloney brings over a decade of experience working in senior positions at supply chain finance providers. He joins from fintech Harbor, which he co-founded in 2018.

Maloney also served as a director at Stenn from 2017 to 2019 and as a vice-president at Tradewind from 2013 to 2015. Prior to this, he spent a year as assistant vice-president for business development at FGI Finance.

He will remain based in Florida.

Star Funding says in a release that Maloney will be focused on business development across its core products of accounts receivables factoring and purchase order funding, and that he will work closely with clients and advisors to design programmes.

“Bryan’s experience aligns perfectly with Star’s mission to provide fast, flexible, and
transparent financing to underserved businesses,” says Avi Levine, executive vice-president at Star Funding. “We’re excited to welcome him and look forward to the impact he’ll have on our clients and referral partners.”

Star funding offers working capital solutions to businesses in a range of industries, including agriculture, electronics and residential waste removal, according to its website.