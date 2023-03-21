Trade finance technology firm TradeSun has made a raft of senior appointments in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe as the US-based company continues to expand.

Kevin Asbell has been appointed chief commercial officer and general counsel, based in TradeSun’s California headquarters. His focus will be to “leverage his expertise in commercial strategy to grow key partnerships”, the firm says.

Asbell joins from US cable television network MAVTV Motorsports Network, where his most recent role was chief commercial officer and general counsel. He has also worked at Lucas Oil Products, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive oil and lubricants, and film and television production company Treasure Entertainment.

Ian Laverty has taken on the newly created role of chief revenue officer.

Laverty’s previous roles include over a decade as head of trade marketing at life insurance and pensions firm Scottish Widows, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group. He was also director of business development at Invest Northern Ireland, a governmental economic development agency, and has worked in fintech suppliers to global banking teams.

Lloyd Parata is rejoining TradeSun as senior sales director for Asia Pacific, after two years with fintech BankiFi. Based in Sydney, Parata will lead TradeSun in Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

Previously, Parata was vice-president of sales with TradeSun. He also spent over seven years at IBM in a role focused on trade technology, and has worked in trade on compliance solutions with international and regional banks.

Amy Chestnutt is taking on the newly established position of head of ESG product and regional sales director for Europe. She joins TradeSun following its acquisition of Coriolis Technologies at the end of last year, where she was director of business development.

Chestnutt was also formerly business development director at Invest Northern Ireland and senior consultant at Full Circle Management Solutions.

“As TradeSun accelerates, I am so pleased to announce these appointments which will support broader coverage across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe,” says TradeSun chief executive and founder Nigel Hook.

“With companies increasingly facing regulatory and operational pressure over compliance and trade processes, they are swiftly adopting automated solutions – and TradeSun is leading these efforts,” he says.

TradeSun entered the trade finance sector in 2018 and has since launched its platform, which uses artificial intelligence to enable companies to run compliance checks or verify whether their documents meets international rules.