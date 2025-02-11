Related News

Fintech firm TradeSun has hired its first chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO), filling out the executive team.

Iain MacLennan joins as COO following a stint as chair of the company’s operational advisory board since November 2024. MacLennan has over 20 years’ experience in banking operations, most recently serving as head of trade and supply chain finance at Finastra for six years.

He began his career at ING Barings as an application development manager and then worked at Deutsche Bank for almost nine years, ending as director of business service delivery. Since then, he has also worked at Barclays and Lloyds, where he helped the banks adapt to new technologies, including a digitalisation drive.

He is based in London and is the first to hold the COO position at TradeSun.

MacLennan says he will be responsible for customer success, partnership development, sales leadership, marketing, market alignment and operational excellence.

“TradeSun has a tremendous product set in both trade intelligence and supply chain sustainability,” MacLennan tells GTR. “My priorities are simple: make sure we deliver on our commitments, expand our reach, and scale TradeSun.”

Meanwhile, Krishna Ganesan [pictured]  has been hired as TradeSun’s CTO, joining from low-code software provider Seyy, where he spent nearly eight years as co-founder and chief executive. He brings over two decades of financial software experience and previously served as JP Morgan’s managing director and regional head of corporate technology.

Before that, he oversaw the development of Bharti Airtel’s payments platform, worked as senior vice-president at Bank of America and was vice-president of technology at Merrill Lynch.

He is based in Carmel, Indiana, and is the first to take on the CTO role at TradeSun.

He describes his responsibilities as driving technology transformation and making TradeSun the market leader in trade intelligence and supply chain technology.

“My top priority is to rapidly develop the next generation of trade intelligence and supply chain sustainability, aided by generative AI,” Ganesan says. “This will help TradeSun support our strong pipeline of customers and provide them the actionable intelligence they need.”

TradeSun offers its suite of artificial intelligence-backed solutions directly to corporate clients, as well as providing services to other fintech companies. Last year, it partnered with Finastra to offer automated ESG scoring for Finastra’s trade and working capital solutions.