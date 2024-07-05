Related News

Credit and political risk insurance broker Texel Group has hired Shalini Sharan as a broker in the Americas, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Sharan is tasked with helping to grow Texel’s US business and will support existing bank clients. She reports to Texel Americas’ president Ben Roberts and is based in New York and Washington, DC.

She moves from her post as associate director for political and credit risks at WTW, where she served for the past nine years.

Texel has offices in London, Brussels, Singapore and the US, serving clients such as commercial banks, commodity traders and international corporates. The firm established itself in the US market after buying a 50% interest in Meridian Finance Group in 2017 and, three years later, acquired the remaining shares.