Standard Chartered has named Christophe Baumann as head of transaction banking corporate trade sales for Europe and the UK, a newly created role.  

Baumann (pictured) is tasked with leading the trade sales team in Europe and will “further grow Standard Chartered’s trade finance business with UK, Swiss, Turkish and continental Europe corporate clients, as well as drive the regional trade growth strategy”, the bank says in a statement.  

Baumann joined Standard Chartered in April from BNP Paribas, where he was head of global trade solutions for the Nordic region. He had spent his entire career with BNP Paribas since joining the French lender in 1993, apart from an almost four-year stint at Deutsche Bank.  

He remains based in Stockholm.  

Standard Chartered also says it has hired Andreas Bock as head of transaction banking corporate cash sales, based in Frankfurt. The lender says he will “further grow the cash management business” with clients in the UK, continental Europe and Turkey.  

Frankfurt-based Bock joins this month after almost 22 years at HSBC, where he was most recently head of global liquidity and cash management for continental Europe.  

Both Baumann and Bock report to Marion Reuter, head of both transaction banking and transaction banking corporate sales for the UK and Europe, which includes trade and cash products.  