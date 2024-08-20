Related News

Turkish solar project wins UKEF and Kuke backing

ING appoints head of transaction services for Apac

Veefin names CEO for transaction banking platform

Roundtable: India’s trade evolution

Olam Agri closes US$550mn revolving credit facility

Standard Chartered has appointed Sofia Hammoucha as its new global head of trade and working capital, as part of a broader reshuffle of its transaction banking leadership.

Hammoucha (pictured), who is based in Singapore and currently the head of risk for transaction banking, replaces Kai Fehr, who the bank says has decided to return to Germany to spend more time with his family.

Hammoucha joined Standard Chartered in July 2022 from BNP Paribas, where she spent some 18 years in various roles, most recently as head of transaction banking for Southeast Asia.

In other moves, Ankur Kanwar has been named head of transaction banking for Singapore and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). Kanwar is currently head of cash management for Singapore and Asean, and takes over from Maisie Chong, who will continue to be global head of receivables purchase and head of trade and working capital for Asean and South Asia.

Kanwar, who is also global head of cash structured solutions development, has been with Standard Chartered since 2015 after joining from JP Morgan. Chong moved to the bank in 2020 from Citi, where she was Asean head of supply chain finance.

In Europe, Marion Reuter has been promoted to head of transaction banking for both Europe and for Standard Chartered Bank AG, the lender’s Frankfurt-headquartered subsidiary.

Reuter will also remain head of transaction banking sales for Europe and takes over from Karin Flinspach, who has resigned.

“We’re pleased to appoint three prominent internal talents to be part of our transaction banking leadership team,” says Michael Spiegel, Standard Chartered’s global head of transaction banking. “Sofia, Marion and Ankur bring deep experience and understanding of our clients and our network, which will be instrumental as we continue building our product capabilities and deepening our corporate and institutional client relationships.”

Fehr joined Standard Chartered as global head of trade in January 2021 from Wells Fargo, where he held the same role.