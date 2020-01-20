Standard Chartered has appointed Michael Spiegel as global head of trade, effective January 2.

He replaces Farooq Siddiqi, who moved to Falcon Group as CEO of Southeast Asia in November last year.

Based in Singapore, he reports to Lisa Robins, who joined as Standard Chartered’s global head of transaction banking from Deutsche Bank in early 2018.

Spiegel also joins from Deutsche Bank, where he spent over 32 years, most recently as chairman of network banking. During his time at the German bank, he shaped the global trade finance and cash management offering, and had regional management responsibilities at the executive management committee level.

Speaking about his appointment, Spiegel says: “What attracted me about Standard Chartered is the strength of its network and presence across some of the world’s most dynamic trade corridors. Now more than ever, clients look to us to facilitate their cross-border commercial needs. I look forward to supporting our clients using Standard Chartered’s unique footprint and expertise.”

Robins adds: “We’re delighted to have Michael join us as we embark on the next phase of the evolution in our transaction banking business. His expertise will be key in strengthening our position as a leading transaction bank working with our clients across close to 150 markets.”