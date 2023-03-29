Standard Chartered has appointed Emmanuel Lemoine in the newly created role of head of transaction banking trade sales for Continental Europe.

Lemoine, who has almost 30 years of experience in trade and export finance, reports to Marion Reuter, regional head of transaction banking sales for the UK and Europe.

Based in Paris, the role involves managing trade sales coverage and origination, as well as supporting senior client discussions and leading the co-ordination on trade requests for proposals.

Previously, Lemoine was head of structured export finance for France at ING, and head of export, trade and supply chain finance at Citi. He has also held roles at ANZ, Société Générale and Thales.

Reuter says that Lemoine “brings with him longstanding connections in Continental Europe with major corporates, banks, insurers and governmental authorities”.

“As we strengthen our offering in Europe and look to support our clients’ own growth goals across our Africa, Asia, Middle East and Europe and Americas network, Emmanuel’s wealth of knowledge and experience will play a critical role in enabling us to continue delivering innovative solutions, products and services to our clients,” she adds.