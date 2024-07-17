Related News

Squire Patton Boggs takes on commodities and shipping trio from Ince

Sace backs Vitol in new gas import deal

Trafigura secures US$500mn ECA-backed deal to supply metals to Italy

ICC UK urges action on digitisation in “wake-up call” over fraud

Squire Patton Boggs snaps up trade finance trio from Clyde & Co

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs has opened an office in Geneva, its 17th European location.

It is led by Kate Sherrard, the firm’s financial services partner and commodities and shipping group co-head. Sherrard was previously based in Singapore, having been hired from Clifford Chance in 2021.

The office will focus on building around “core strengths” including commodities and shipping, international trade, international dispute resolution, government investigations and sanctions, the firm says.

It marks the latest in a series of European launches by the firm, including new office locations in Amsterdam and Dublin.

“The world’s leading commodities houses are in Geneva, which makes for a natural initial focal point for us given the synergies with our extensive international practice in this space,” says Sherrard. “We are already in discussions with recruits in complementary areas and our expectation is to grow in accordance with our strategy.”