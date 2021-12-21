Related News

Brit Insurance hires new underwriter into political and credit risk team

Channel Syndicate appoints Caroline Coulson as senior underwriter

SCOR Specialty Insurance has promoted Henry Mumme-Young to global line head of political and credit risk, effective immediately.

He replaces Kade Spears, who has left the company. Mumme-Young joined the Channel Syndicate at Lloyd’s of London, part of SCOR’s specialty insurance platform, in 2014 and most recently served as senior underwriter and deputy in SCOR’s political and credit risk (PCR) department. Prior to joining SCOR, he held roles at Liberty International and Chubb.

Welcoming Mumme-Young to the role, Stuart McMurdo, CEO of SCOR Specialty Insurance Emea, said: “We are delighted that Henry has accepted this new role. The PCR team is excited by the new opportunities ahead while the business itself remains a critical part of our specialty insurance strategic plans at SCOR. We thank Kade for his efforts in the development of the PCR portfolio so far and wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities.”