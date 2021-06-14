Related News

Brit Insurance, an international general insurance and reinsurance group specialising in commercial insurance, has hired Paul Carrington as an underwriter within its political and credit risk team, effective June 6.

Carrington joins from Gazprom, where he held a contract role for one year as credit risk manager. Prior to this, he held political and credit risk underwriter positions at Neon, and before that, Chubb.

Based in London, he reports to Gary Burke, who was promoted to the role of senior underwriter in April.

Welcoming Carrington to the team, the firm says in a statement: “We are pleased to be welcoming Paul Carrington to the political and credit risk team. With six years’ experience in the London market and deep knowledge of financial sectors and political risk coverage, Paul will be a great asset as we continue to develop our offering and provide best in class service to our clients.”