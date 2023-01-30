Related News

QBE has made three promotions within its Europe trade credit team.

Seb Rice has been named commercial head, trade credit, replacing Ian Bocca, who is retiring after almost 13 years with the Sydney-headquartered insurer. Rice will have responsibility for leading QBE’s new business and retention strategy for trade credit.

He was previously head of the new business underwriting team, having joined QBE in 2013 from Euler Hermes. Dave Murray, who has been with the insurer since 2015, has now been selected to assume that role and has responsibility for new business generation.

Jamie Calder has been appointed head of risk underwriting, having previously shared the role with Murray.

All three are based in London and report to Trevor Williams, head of trade credit and surety for QBE Europe.

Williams says trade credit insurance “has become an increasingly critical part of a business’s risk management as our customers navigate a turbulent economic outlook. Our new appointments will form the core of our trade credit team at QBE Europe, ensuring best in class service for our customers.”

He adds: “I would also like to thank Ian Bocca for the exceptional knowledge and experience he has brought to the position over the past 10 years and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

 

 