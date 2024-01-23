Related News

Gupta bank and Dubai insurer settle row over disputed trades

Dubai insurer hit with fresh bank lawsuit over trade credit policies

WTW hires lender solutions team leader for Europe

Gunvor seals bumper US$1.37bn facility for off-balance sheet instruments

Allianz Trade names new credit director for UK and Ireland

Markel has hired Sebastian Rice to be head of business development for trade credit insurance in Europe, tasked with nurturing ties with clients and brokers.

Rice, who is also a senior underwriter, joins Markel from QBE, where he was head of commercial underwriting. He has previously held sales and underwriting roles at Allianz Trade and Atradius.

Markel says the hire is a “strategic move” to stoke growth in its trade credit portfolio.

London-based Rice reports to senior underwriter and global trade credit portfolio head Phil Amlot, who says: “We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to the trade credit team. His arrival illustrates Markel’s commitment to trade credit and recruiting market-leading underwriting talent, so we can continue serving brokers in an efficient and timely manner.”

“Sebastian’s energy and feedback from brokers in our market has always been extremely positive, so I am looking forward to seeing him apply the same energy and his personal approach at Markel, which will strengthen our position as a leading XoL trade credit insurance provider.”