PIB Insurance Brokers has hired Tom Danson as trade credit and surety head, a newly created role.

Danson joins from Aon, where he held the position of strategic sales director, working with FTSE250 and global clients, and led the sales and marketing strategy for Aon’s Credit Solutions division. Prior to this, he spent almost six years at global credit insurer Atradius. His professional experience also includes stints at Axa and Aviva.

Based in London, Danson is charged with leading the company’s trade credit and surety division, which has recently been restructured to include the company’s CMR Insurance Services business based in Croydon, and the trade risk solutions team based in London and Birmingham.

His new role partially replaces that of Richard Miller, who held the role of head of the trade risk solutions team for five years before leaving the company in May this year to set up a new trade credit, political risk and surety team at Arden Insurance Brokers.