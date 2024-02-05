Related News

Allianz Trade has appointed Richard Miller as head of midterm for Northern Europe, as lingering economic uncertainty drives demand for medium-term trade credit cover. 

London-based Miller joins after 18 months as trade credit and surety director at Bridge Insurance Brokers. He was previously head of trade credit, political risk and surety at Arden Insurance Brokers, and had spells at PIB Group, Miller Insurance Services, RKH Financial Risks and Lockton.

Miller reports to Allianz Trade’s commercial director for Northern Europe, Rodrigo Jimenez, and is tasked with growing the insurer’s book of mid-term business across the region.  

Specialising in single situation and structured risks, Miller is expected to give clients alternative options for cover “in this environment of high interest rates, sticky inflation and increased insolvency risks”, Jimenez says. 

Miller adds: “Against a backdrop of prolonged economic uncertainty, midterm credit is an essential tool for businesses, banks and financiers, which is a sentiment shared by the entire Allianz Trade management team. 

“I look forward to working together to develop and grow our midterm solutions, extending our market-leading offering.” 

The appointment follows last year’s hire of Stephen Bramall as credit director for the UK and Ireland, with responsibility for its regional credit strategy and analysis. 

In October 2022, the credit insurer appointed Aylin Somersan Coqui as chief executive and chairperson of its management board. 

 