Stephen Bramall has been appointed credit director for the UK and Ireland at credit insurer Allianz Trade.

Reporting to UK and Ireland CEO Sarah Murrow and based in London, Bramall is responsible for the insurer’s regional credit strategy, risk underwriting, credit analysis, claims and collections.

Bramall joined Allianz Trade, then known as Euler Hermes, in 2011 from HSBC. He was most recently group head of risk underwriting, strategy and steering and replaces Andrew Dodson, who has been appointed Allianz Trade’s global credit director for excess of loss.

Murrow says: “Steve’s understanding of the UK and Irish markets and international experience make him a great fit for the role, helping our clients manage their credit risk and protecting them from overdue payments.”

“His experience will be hugely beneficial in giving our clients the confidence in tomorrow they need to do business in this environment of higher interest rates, higher inflation, higher input costs and increased insolvency risks.”