Allianz Trade has appointed Aylin Somersan Coqui as chief executive and chairperson of the board of management, pending regulatory approval.

Somersan Coqui is currently group chief risk officer of Allianz SE, and takes over the new position from Clarisse Kopff, who will pursue a new leadership role outside Allianz.

Somersan Coqui joined the Allianz Group in 2002 and has held several international leadership roles since. She took on her current role in 2020, and before that served as board member and labour director at Allianz Deutschland AG from 2019 to 2020.

She also held the role of chief human resources officer at Allianz SE in 2019 and two senior roles at Allianz Turkey. There, she was chief executive officer from 2016 to 2018 and chief financial officer from 2013 to 2015.

Previously, Somersan Coqui held positions with Allianz Global Investors and Pimco, and began her career as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in 1998.

In her new role, Somersan Coqui will report to Chris Townsend, member of the board of management of Allianz SE, as confirmed by an Allianz Trade spokesperson. “We wish Aylin all the best in her new role, and are convinced that given her extensive background in both asset management and insurance as well as her technical expertise in risk, she is in an excellent position to oversee the continued momentum of Allianz Trade,” says Townsend.