Aon has incorporated its political risk and structured credit team into its global credit solutions practice, as the firm seeks to bring together insurance products that have historically remained separate. 

The broking giant announced the changes this week, part of a five-year effort to encourage greater convergence across different products to meet changing client needs. 

“Traditionally, credit risk insurers have been viewed in two brackets, multi-debtor (portfolio) credit insurers and single risk insurers,” Aon says. “Our vision is to bring the best of both of these worlds to our clients.” 

As a result, clients can benefit from portfolio pricing and risk analysis associated with multi-debtor insurers, as well as the non-cancellable flexible nature of single buyer insurers, it explains. 

“This evolution further enhances Aon’s ability to deliver needs-based solutions to clients, across the full suite of non-payment and political risk product categories,” says Stuart Lawson, global head of the broker’s credit solutions practice. 

“This move will also accelerate engagement, deal flow and talent development in the areas of political risk and structured credit.” 

Based in London and headed by Lawson, the new-look political risk and structured credit unit has 20 staff members, including product and financial institutions specialists. 

Sarah Taylor, head of structured credit and political risks, now reports to Lawson, while Alice Black continues to lead the practice’s structured credit centre of expertise.