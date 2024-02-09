Related News

Trade credit insurance solutions provider Bondaval says it is gearing up for further expansion following the appointment of former Aon and Markel International executive Ewa Rose as chief underwriting officer. 

Rose was most recently managing director at Aon between 2020 and 2023, with responsibility for strategic accounts, reinsurer relationships and placement of innovative products, as well as the team’s growth strategy.  

She also spent nearly ten years at Markel, where she launched and headed its trade credit, political risk and surety division across London, Singapore, Dubai, New York and Chicago. Prior to that, Rose set up the trade credit business at ACE, now Chubb, and had spells at Amlin and Sedwick. 

London-based Bondaval, which provides technology-based trade credit insurance solutions, says her appointment supports its ambitions to expand across Europe and the Americas.  

With more than three decades of experience in trade credit, across both underwriting and broking, Rose is tasked with expanding the company’s underwriting capabilities and broadening its client offering. 

“We are well-placed not just to capture demand from existing buyers, but to bring new capacity to the market with the support of our partners across broking, insurance and reinsurance,” she says. 

“Brokers have long been drivers of innovation in the credit insurance market, and we look forward to working with them to develop new applications for Bondaval’s products.” 

Chief executive Tom Powell adds that Rose’s “track record of launching successful underwriting platforms globally will contribute to achieving our growth objectives and help to lead Bondaval’s continuing development”. 

In October, Bondaval appointed former Wells Fargo executive Lisa Varney as head of business development for the Americas. 

The following month, the company hired another former Markel underwriter, David Stevens, to head up its UK business development arm. 