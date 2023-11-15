Related News

London-based insurtech Bondaval has appointed former Markel underwriter David Stevens to head up its UK business development arm. 

Bondaval, which provides technology-based trade credit insurance solutions, says Stevens is tasked with building relationships with brokers in the UK trade credit insurance market, while growing the company’s domestic customer base and finding new applications for its services. 

Stevens joins after more than 11 years at UK insurer Markel International, most recently as underwriter and senior business developer. Based in London, he reports to Bondaval’s co-founder and chief executive Tom Powell. 

“Building out a stellar team in the UK will help us work with more brokerages and pursue more deals,” Powell says. “David is a key part of that growth strategy.” 

The company adds the appointment is one of a “series of key hires” aimed at expanding its international presence. 

It follows last month’s hire of former Wells Fargo executive Lisa Varney as head of business development for the Americas, a New York-based role. 