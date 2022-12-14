Related News

Nordea has promoted Kirsi Wiitala to head of transaction banking, replacing Erik Zingmark.

Wiitala began the role this month and is based in Helsinki. She was previously Nordea’s head of cash of management and joined the Finnish lender in 2019 from SEB, where she held various transaction banking roles.

She will report directly to Nina Arkilahti, Nordea’s head of business banking and member of the bank’s group leadership team.

Nordea’s transaction banking division includes its cash management, trade solutions and cards and mobile payments products. Pär Ullbro was named the bank’s head of trade solutions in December 2021.

“I’m extremely happy to announce that Kirsi has taken the role as head of transaction banking,” Arkilahti says.

“Kirsi comes with extensive experience in the transaction banking industry and holds a broad international banking background,” she tells GTR. “With a strong vision and proven track record, Kirsi will lead the development of transaction banking for the future through close collaboration with colleagues and customers.”

Zingmark announced he was leaving the bank earlier this year, saying that Wiitala would take up the role in an acting capacity during a handover period.