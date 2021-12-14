Related News

Nordea has hired Pär Ullbro as its new head of trade solutions, starting in March 2022.

Ullbro has spent the last 14 years at Norway’s DNB, most recently as head of working capital solutions for Northern Europe.

At Nordea, he will report to head of transaction banking Erik Zingmark.

“Pär comes with extensive experience in the area of trade, a proven track record in leading sales, and strong execution skills, also managing digital transformations,” Zingmark tells GTR.

“I look forward to working together with Pär, who will contribute in the development of the trade solutions business. With his strong experience in the field of trade and broad background, I am confident he will make an important contribution to the things we are aiming to achieve in Nordea transaction banking.”

In October, Nordea’s head of trade finance and working capital management, Patrik Zekkar, left the bank after five years to become chief executive of fintech Enigio.