Swedish fintech Enigio has appointed Patrik Zekkar as new CEO, effective today, as it ramps up expansion plans.

Zekkar joins from Nordea, where he spent the last four years as head of trade finance and working capital management. Prior to this, he held senior managerial roles at Danske Bank and SEB. He is also a board member of both we.trade, a blockchain-based platform for open account trade, and Baft’s Global Trade Industry Council.

In his new role, based in Stockholm, Zekkar is charged with building out Enigio’s capabilities as it aims to position itself as a global leading technology provider of standardised solutions for digitalised original documents.

“Enigio has indisputably the best solution globally for creating and managing digital original documents, addressing the needs for fully digitalising supply chains, trade finance and logistics as well as other domains,” he says. “I look forward to contributing to the continuing global digitalisation efforts by making Enigio’s products available for more customers.”

Welcoming him to the role, Göran Almgren, Enigio’s co-founder and former CEO, says: “Having Patrik on board will significantly strengthen Enigio’s management capacity, and it will be possible for Enigio to speed up our ambitious plans.” Almgren will remain with the company as part of the management team and member of the board of directors.

This latest development comes on the heels of the company’s announcement in September that it had won €2.7mn in new investment to fuel the global rollout of its trace:original digital trade finance documentation product.

The funding was led by Moor Holding, a Swedish family office, which has also previously invested in trade finance marketplace Mitigram.

Under the arrangement, Moor became a shareholder in Enigio, with Moor’s general counsel, Björn Yrlid, joining the fintech’s board.

Enigio first entered the trade finance space in 2019. The trace:original product is a blockchain-based solution that enables users to create digital documents, prove and transfer ownership and validate that a digital document is the same as the original version.

Nordea is yet to announce Zekkar’s replacement.