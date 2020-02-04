Specialist insurer Markel International has appointed Carl Titterton as divisional managing director of trade credit, political risk and surety (TCPRS), effective February 1.

Titterton replaces Ewa Rose who left the company in January to join insurance firm Aon as managing director.

Titterton joined Markel in April 2010 as a senior underwriter, specialising in credit insurance, and went on to play a key role in integrating trade credit, political risk and surety into Markel’s offering. Most recently, he held the role of head of commercial underwriting for trade credit at the firm.

Prior to Markel, Titterton was a senior underwriter at both Ace European Group and Coface for a period of 18 years, working in London, New York and Paris.

In his new role, based in London, he will be reporting to James Hastings, managing director of wholesale, and will become a member of Markel’s wholesale team.

Commenting on the appointment, Hastings says: “During Carl’s 10 years at Markel, he has been invaluable in helping the TCPRS team to develop important new lines of business and to expand into territories where Markel’s TCPRS accounts are now thriving. I look forward to working closely with Carl and his team to achieve even greater success.”

The news follows more hires for Markel in London and Dubai. In London, Jonathan Finch was appointed as a senior underwriter in the surety team. In Dubai, Keith Paul was hired as a senior underwriter in Markel’s trade credit and political risk team and Ramzi El Kadi as an underwriter in the same team.