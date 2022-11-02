Related News

JP Morgan has named James Fraser as its new global head of trade, amid a wider reorganisation of its senior global trade management team.

Fraser replaces Stuart Roberts, who was promoted to bank chief administrative officer in October. Fraser has been with JP Morgan for the past three years, most recently as global head of structured solutions. Prior to this, he held numerous roles at Citi, including North America head of trade in the bank’s trade and transaction services business.

Speaking about his appointment, Fraser says: “It’s a privilege to assume leadership of JP Morgan’s trade and working capital business. Over the past three years, we have built a best-in-class trade team, allowing us to transform the business into one of the fastest-growing franchises in the market. I look forward to seeing the continued success for our franchise, our people and our clients.”

In related moves, JP Morgan has also named Natasha Condon as global head of sales. She moves from the position of global head of core trade, which she took on in 2020 upon the retirement of industry veteran Michael Quinn. Heather Crowley, who moved to the newly-created role of global head of supply chain finance in 2021, will now take on Condon’s core trade responsibilities as global head of supply chain finance and core trade. Meanwhile, Karen Yik will be taking on Fraser’s portfolio management responsibilities, becoming global head of portfolio group.