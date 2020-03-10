JP Morgan has appointed Natasha Condon as global head of core trade, effective May.

Based in London, she will replace industry veteran Michael Quinn, managing director of global trade and loan products, who is retiring from the bank.

Condon joins JP Morgan from Citi, where she spent 15 years, most recently as global head of trade sales. She took on that role in August following the departure of Stuart Roberts, who also moved to JP Morgan earlier this year. Citi is yet to announce her replacement.

In her new role, Condon will lead JP Morgan’s global trade core product organisation, including documentary products, trade loans, standby and guarantee letters of credit, delivery channels and financial institution (FI) products.

Her move to the bank comes amid a renewed focus on the corporate trade market by Roberts, who told GTR recently that he intends to increase JP Morgan’s market share in this area, particularly in the structured trade finance market. “We want to add a different flavour to what we do, going beyond coverage and balance sheet, so we are looking closely at our supply chain finance offering and large-scale portfolio trade receivables securitisation-related products,” he said.

Quinn’s retirement comes after 40 years’ experience in banking, of which more than half has been in the trade finance sector. After graduating from university he joined Citi, where he worked for 22 years, before moving to JP Morgan in December 2003. He has also been an active participant in numerous industry-wide initiatives and associations including his current role on the board of directors of the US Council on International Business, where he chairs the banking committee representing the US at the ICC Banking Commission.

He has also served as a director of Baft. Quinn’s work in digitisation efforts for trade finance saw him involved in the development of the now-defunct trade services utility as well as the bank payment obligation (BPO), chairing the ICC’s BPO education group and more recently the BPO commercialisation team.