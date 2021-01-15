Related News

JP Morgan has named Heather Crowley as its global head of supply chain finance (SCF), a newly-created role, as the bank sets its sights on expanding its SCF capacity.

Based in Chicago, Crowley will be responsible for managing and growing the global SCF offering to the JP Morgan client base.

Crowley originally joined the bank in 2003, serving in leadership roles in the commercial card team, which saw her manage product launches, client migrations, system conversions and change management initiatives.

In 2015, she joined the bank’s global trade business, initially working on product delivery for trade and supply chain finance solutions. Early last year, she moved to the global trade structured solutions team, where she was responsible for SCF product strategy, new product development, product effectiveness and client experience after the bank entered a strategic partnership with working capital solutions provider Taulia.

Welcoming Crowley to the role, James Fraser, global head of structured solutions and the portfolio management group in JP Morgan’s global trade business, says: “Heather has been instrumental in executing the Taulia alliance and strengthening our SCF offering. She will continue to drive global consistency across the SCF product.”