JP Morgan’s new head of export finance aiming for growth 

JP Morgan’s new global head of export finance, Laura Galvin, has said that her focus is on “supporting our clients and growing the business”.

Galvin joined the lender as head of export and agency finance in August, replacing John Meakin, who has retired after more than five years in the role and a total of 14 years with JP Morgan.

She was previously with Barclays as global head of sustainable transaction banking for over a year, working under chief sustainability officer Daniel Hannah.

Prior to that, Galvin spent the majority of her career at HSBC, including leading the export and asset finance business in Asia and teams across the region, including in Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

She then left export finance at the end of 2019 to take a role as head of international markets within HSBC’s commercial banking business based in Hong Kong, with “responsibility for client coverage, large corporate, mid-corporate and products from investment banking through to payments”, she said.

Galvin is now “excited to be back in the export finance world” and is “looking forward to growing [JP Morgan’s export finance] platform”, she told GTR.

“I think JP Morgan is a really impressive franchise, with very strong relationships with all of the export credit agencies globally at senior and transaction levels. And from 2022 onwards, the team have maintained a market leading position for guaranteed lending across [US] Exim Bank, UK Export Finance and Miga’s non-honouring sovereign financial obligations product.”

“So I’m really excited in terms of the growth opportunities on the platform,” Galvin said.

Galvin is now based in London but “with a global team located across the UK, New York City, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Dubai and Abu Dhabi”.

She reports to James Fraser, the bank’s global head of trade and working capital, and head of Emea payments.