JP Morgan has hired Rodrigo Boulos to lead its US west coast trade and working capital team.

Based in San Francisco, Boulos starts with immediate effect and reports to the bank’s global head of trade for commercial banking, Anubhav Shrivastava.

The move supports JP Morgan’s wider efforts to enhance its client focus in the region, with the lender’s west coast-based trade customers previously having been largely served from New York.

Boulos joins after nearly a decade at HSBC, where he led global trade and receivables finance sales teams across the US, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

In his most recent role, he had been serving in HSBC’s San Francisco office as head of working capital origination for the technology sector, a post he took on in November 2020.