JP Morgan Chase has appointed Anubhav Shrivastava as head of global trade within its commercial banking division. 

New York-based Shrivastava joins after nearly 15 years at Citigroup, in positions including head of North America market management and head of supplier finance for North America. 

His most recent role was as head of trade sales and client management across the region, with responsibility for trade origination, sales strategy and revenue targets. 

JP Morgan says he will lead a team responsible for helping commercial banking clients reduce their cash conversion cycles, mitigate risk and manage working capital while trading internationally. 

Jay Droogan, head of credit markets, commercial banking at JP Morgan Chase, says Shrivastava’s leadership will meet those goals “by providing best-in-class working capital solutions and addressing core trade needs globally”. 

He will report to Droogan, while also joining JP Morgan’s global trade management team, led by Stuart Roberts. Roberts joined the bank in June 2019, also from Citi, setting his sights on increasing its share in the corporate trade market. 