Kjel Christensen has rejoined JP Morgan as trade finance sales lead for its North America corporate and investment bank consumer and retail portfolio.

Christensen moves from working capital solutions provider Taulia, where he spent almost seven years, most recently as managing director for Americas and Asia Pacific. Prior to that, he held a vice-president role at JP Morgan for three years. His professional background also includes roles at American Express and Costco.

Based in Utah, Christensen will report to Keith Murphy, North America sales head, global trade, at JP Morgan. His new role sees him collaborate with the bank’s corporate banking and wholesale payments teams to drive its ambitious trade and working capital finance targets for that sector.

In a post on social media, Christensen says: “I am really excited to be back at JP Morgan and join Keith Murphy and the global trade sales team. Stuart Roberts is creating something amazing here at JP Morgan and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

This move comes a year after JP Morgan entered a strategic partnership with San Francisco-headquartered Taulia as part of wider plans to expand its supply chain finance (SCF) capacity. In January this year, the bank appointed Heather Crowley to the newly created role of global head of SCF, giving her responsibility for managing and growing the global SCF offering to the JP Morgan client base.