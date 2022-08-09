Peter Jameson

Citi has rehired Peter Jameson, bringing him in as treasury and trade solutions (TTS) head for Europe, effective immediately.

Based in Dublin, Jameson is tasked with growing Citi’s client services and product offering in the region.

He makes the switch from Bank of America, where he had been serving in Hong Kong as the Asia Pacific head of trade and supply chain finance for the past five years.

He took on the post having previously served as the bank’s co-head of transaction services product management for Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea), where he was responsible for commercial card and trade and supply chain finance in the region.

Prior to that, he served in a number of different roles in an initial decade-long stint at Citi, including domestic payments head for Emea and programme director for Single Euro Payments Area implementation.

The move follows a reshuffling of Citi’s senior leadership in the latter months of 2021, with the lender naming Chris Cox as its new global head of trade and working capital solutions. Ebru Pakcan, who left the role five months earlier, was named as head of Citi’s Emea emerging markets cluster.

 

 

 

 

 