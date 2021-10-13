Related News

DFC and Citi partner in Covax political risk insurance solution

Cocobod bumps up annual pre-export finance facility

Citi opens China desk in Singapore

Engineering firm Wood secures first ever UKEF green transition guarantee

Marsh, Citi announce risk structure for Covax supply

Citi has named Chris Cox as its new global head of trade and working capital solutions, five months after Ebru Pakcan left the role to take over as head of the bank’s Emea emerging markets cluster.

The position has been jointly held on an interim basis by Steve Elms and Adoniro Cestari Neto, who will now continue in their roles as global head of trade sales and global head of trade product management respectively.

Cox, who is currently Citi’s global head of data, digital and strategic programmes for securities services, will take on his new role on December 1.

He will be responsible for developing all aspects of the franchise with end-to-end responsibility covering product, sales and operations. All global trade product and functional heads, as well as regional trade heads, will report to him.

Welcoming Cox to the role, Shahmir Khaliq, global head of treasury and trade solutions at Citi, says: “Chris is an experienced transformation leader, with a strong record of success in a broad range of products and geographies.”

Cox has been with the bank since 2008. Prior to his current role, he led equities and securities services for Emea, having returned to the region in 2014 after leading the Australia and New Zealand markets franchise. He will retain accountability for securities services under the UK’s senior managers regime until his successor is identified and has received regulatory approval.