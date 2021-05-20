Related News

Citi has named Steve Elms and Adoniro Cestari Neto as interim co-heads of global trade, as Ebru Pakcan takes over as head of its Emea emerging markets cluster, effective immediately.

In her new role, Pakcan (pictured), will report to David Livingstone, CEO of the bank’s Emea business, and will also re-join Citi’s Emea operating committee.

Welcoming her to the role, Livingstone says: “Ebru assumes the leadership of a franchise that is both performing extremely well and retains significant growth prospects in the 59 countries where we serve clients throughout Emea emerging markets. Ebru and the team are charged with fully harnessing the potential within the business, including our network, the vast experience of our teams, our coverage and product capabilities, and the ability to deploy local balance sheets for the benefit of our clients.”

The shake-up comes just over a year after Pakcan took on the top trade job, replacing industry veteran John Ahearn, who, after initially saying that he would retire, moved to Falcon Group last June. Prior to that, Pakcan was the bank’s head of treasury and trade solutions (TTS) for Emea, and has also served as its global head of payments and receivables.

Atiq Rehman, who Pakcan takes over from in her new position, has announced his decision to retire after a 37-year career at Citi. “Atiq has played a pivotal role in the evolution of our robust emerging markets franchise in the Emea region,” says Livingstone.

The two interim co-heads of global trade, Elms and Cestari Neto, both have long histories at the bank. Elms, who is currently global head of trade sales, joined in 2006 and has held numerous roles within Citi’s TTS business. Cestari Neto, global head of trade product management, joined the bank in 2002. Based in New York, his prior experience includes stints as head of TTS for Brazil and as global head of trade finance.

Citi is yet to reveal who will become its permanent global head of trade.