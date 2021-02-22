Related News

Impello expands into California, hires head of US Exim bank programmes

Top takeaways from GTR Asia 2020

Impello Global appoints new head of client services

Ex-Wells Fargo senior banker sets up trade finance advisory firm

Impello Global, a trade finance advisory group and trade credit insurance brokerage headquartered in Seattle, has hired Matthew Handwork as its new head of structured trade finance.

Starting with immediate effect, Handwork will work with lenders and manufacturers to grow the firm’s structured trade finance business globally. He will continue to be based in Columbus, Ohio.

Handwork moves from his position as senior vice-president for credit specialties at Marsh JLT Specialty, a post he had been serving in for the past year.

Before that, he was a vice-president at JLT Specialty US from early 2018, continuing in that role for several months after the company was acquired by and merged with Marsh & McLennan in April 2019.

Handwork also previously spent nearly two decades as a partner at International Risk Consultants, and worked for seven years as an international trade specialist at the US Commercial Service.

Impello Global was launched in 2018, and has offices in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon and Washington. It expanded into the Golden State in the final months of last year, setting up shop in San Francisco with the hire of Alex McCombs as its new market executive and head of US Exim bank programmes.