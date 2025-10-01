Impello Global brings in Marsh’s Yauch in senior management expansion 

Specialty broker Impello Global has hired former Marsh director Ed Yauch (pictured) as senior market leader, as the Seattle-headquartered firm continues to expand its operations.

Yauch joins the boutique advisory firm and trade credit insurance broker this October from global insurance brokerage Marsh, where he held several roles since first joining in 1994, most recently as a managing director.

He was also a senior partner at International Risk Consultants between 1994 and 2021.

As part of his new role, Yauch will “help strengthen Impello’s relationships at the executive level with underwriting partners, support our efforts in recruiting top talent from across the industry, and assist in identifying and evaluating growth opportunities”, according to the company’s president Jeramie Maxwell.

Based in New York City, Yauch will also join the company’s board and report directly to Maxwell.

“Ed brings decades of experience and will help elevate our engagement with senior management at our underwriting partners, assist with top-tier talent recruitment, and evaluate opportunities for organic and acquisition-driven growth,” Maxwell says.

“His deep experience and network will be key in guiding our continued expansion and positioning us for long-term success.”

Yauch’s announcement is the latest in a string of senior hires for Impello, which also recently appointed Ursula Wegrzynowicz as its new market executive based in Chicago.

Prior to this appointment, she was export finance manager for the US Small Business Administration. She also previously worked at the Export-Import Bank of the United States as deputy managing director.

In her new Impello Global role, Wegrzynowicz works closely with companies, lenders, and private equity firms to structure, negotiate, and implement trade credit insurance solutions that expand lending capacity and support sales growth.

Additionally, the broker also hired Aurora Bonilla in Los Angeles as new account manager. She joins Impello after a 15-year stint at Coface, and is focused on managing and strengthening client relationships.

“Impello Global continues to grow at an exciting pace, and we’re very pleased to welcome several outstanding professionals to our team”, says Maxwell. “The addition of Ed Yauch, Ursula Wegrzynowicz and Aurora Bonilla reflects our commitment to building deep expertise and strong relationships across the industry.”

Maxwell tells GTR that 2025 has been a “transformational year for Impello Global” and that the company is experiencing “tremendous growth”.

The company acquired trade credit and political risk insurance broker JZJ Insurance in February this year, expanding its offering in the US.

“We look forward to building on this momentum, continuing to grow our business and our team as we head into 2026,” Maxwell adds.

Impello also recently joined the International Credit Brokers Alliance, a global network of trade credit insurance brokers operating in more than 68 countries.

Maxwell says the membership “aligns perfectly with our ambitions to scale globally, deepen our international underwriting relationships, and leverage networked intelligence across markets to better serve our clients”.