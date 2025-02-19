Related News

Boutique advisory firm and trade credit insurance broker Impello Global has acquired trade credit and political risk insurance broker JZJ Insurance, expanding its offering in the US.

The 100% acquisition expands the firm’s business footprint, client base and team capabilities as well as bolstering its senior leadership team for both insurance and capital equipment finance advisory businesses, Impello tells GTR.

JZJ will continue to operate under its own branding until fully integrated, at which point it will be phased out and all existing clients and employees will join Impello.

The firm declined to share further details of the acquisition.

JZJ Insurance was established in 2019 by Jack Johnstone, who is also a founding member of the Export-Import Bank of the United States’ (US Exim) Broker Advisory Council and has over 30 years of trade credit insurance experience.

JZJ is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, but works with clients across the country.

It was named ‘new broker of the year’ by US Exim in 2020, and has over 70 clients across the US. It also works closely with US Exim to help clients access export credit from the agency.

“JZJ helps Impello Global expand its footprint, adding offices in Ohio, New York state and Louisiana,” Impello Global founder Jeramie Maxwell tells GTR.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jack and his team – again for many of us – hand excited about our future together.”

Maxwell founded Impello Global in 2017, leaving his role as a senior banker at Wells Fargo. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.