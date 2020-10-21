Related News

Impello Global, a trade finance advisory group and trade credit insurance brokerage headquartered in Seattle, has expanded to San Francisco, appointing Alex McCombs as its new market executive and head of US Exim bank programmes.

McCombs joins from PNC Bank, where he worked as senior vice president of business development. His prior experience includes stints at the Industrial Commercial Bank of China, Wells Fargo Bank, and Bank of America, where he held the role of Exim bank national program manager.

Since its seven-year reauthorisation in December, the US’ official export credit agency has burst back into action after a long period of inactivity. In April, it made changes to its working capital guarantee programme (WCGP) including temporarily expanding the definition of eligible inventory from only export-related inventory to all inventory that could potentially be exported.

At the time, US Exim told GTR: “This will expand the borrowing availability for US exporters that use an Exim-guaranteed loan facility. The exporter will make a representation on the monthly borrowing base certificate provided to the lender that the inventory they are borrowing against could be exported. This will also be verified by periodic field audits that are conducted as part of programme compliance.”

In his new role, McCombs will be responsible for growing client relationships throughout California, as well as leading the firm’s efforts to support lenders throughout western US with their US Exim working capital programmes.