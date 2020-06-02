Related News

London-based specialist maritime law firm Hannaford Turner has appointed Grace Asemota as a partner.

Asemota joins from Clyde & Co, where she had worked since 2002, most recently as a legal director and member of the international trade, energy and arbitration group.

Speaking of her move to Hannaford Turner, she says: “My practice focus of international trade and commodities, as well as work on broader commercial disputes, will complement the team’s existing commercial shipping, super yacht and private aviation offerings.”

Asemota’s practice covers both contentious and non-contentious matters, with a focus on the international trade and commodities sector. On the non-contentious aspect, she routinely advises banks and trading companies on letters of credit, performance bonds, guarantees and sale contracts. On the contentious side, she handles a broad range of international trade and commodity-related disputes, and general commercial disputes, in litigation and arbitration.

Asemota has acted on a number of high-profile High Court disputes, covering areas such as shipping, civil fraud and banking. A significant proportion of her work takes place in arbitration. She also handles matters before trade association boards, such as the Grain and Feed Trade Association and Federation of Oils, Seeds and Fats Associations.

She is admitted as a solicitor in England and is also admitted to the New York bar.