Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs has continued the expansion of its commodities and shipping offering, hiring trade finance law veteran Robert Parson along with two senior associates.

Parson joins the firm’s financial services practice as partner from Clyde & Co, where he headed the trade and commodity finance team. Joining from the same firm are senior associates Geraldine Butac and Jennifer Greengrass, who both specialise in trade and ship finance.

The move sees London-based Parson end his second stint at Clyde & Co, after rejoining the firm in 2016 having spent six years at Reed Smith.

Squire Patton Boggs praises Parson’s extensive experience in commodities and trade finance law. He specialises in structuring deals and trade financing arrangements for banks, traders, exporters and other participants in the global trade market, the firm says.

“He has advised on the default and restructuring of complex cross-border trade financings and payment instruments and also on credit issues in landmark letter of credit cases in the English courts,” it adds. “He is also highly regarded in the increasingly important digital trade sector.”

Jonathan Jones, European managing partner at Squire Patton Boggs, describes Parson as “one of the leading trade finance lawyers in Europe with a track record in advising on some of the most significant and innovative trade and commodity finance transactions”.

Paula Laird, leader of the firm’s financial services practice for Emea, adds that Parson has developed a strong working relationship with non-bank financiers, funds and fintechs “as the trade and commodity financing market has gradually leaned away from using only traditional bank debt finance structures”.

The trio of appointments continue Squire Patton Boggs’ efforts to expand its commodities and shipping group.

D. Michael Kaye joined the firm in June, based in Washington, DC, while Kate Sherrard was appointed in January to its Singapore office – a move described at the time as part of a bid to create “one of the premier practices in the market” for commodities and shipping law.

Squire Patton Boggs also appointed two other partners, Chris Swart and Katie Pritchard, to the same practice in June last year, along with four other hires.