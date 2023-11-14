Related News

Liquidators of “Ponzi-like” trade finance firm target asset managers, Deutsche Bank

Crédit Agricole wins appeal in ZenRock fraud suit

Gupta bank and Dubai insurer settle row over disputed trades

Coal trader wins appeal in trade sanctions clash with JP Morgan

Dubai insurer hit with fresh bank lawsuit over trade credit policies

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs has reinforced its Hong Kong commodities and shipping litigation practice with three hires from Ince.

Ruaridh Guy has joined Squire Patton Boggs as a partner alongside two associates, Tina Wong and Lauras Rambinas.

The firm says the trio has expertise in shipping disputes including those relating to bills of lading, charterparties and collisions, and regularly work on commodities disputes and issues related to letters of credit and guarantees.

Guy has acted in arbitration and court proceedings in Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore and has also represented creditors and liquidators in insolvency matters.

Squire Patton Boggs’ Hong Kong office managing partner James Tsang says Guy “brings specialist litigation expertise to the firm and his wide-ranging client base will also create opportunities for our other practices in Hong Kong and across the Asia Pacific region”.

Guy arrives after a 13-year stint at Ince, while Wong and Rambinas joined the firm in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Ince has lost almost 20 lawyers from it shipping team over the past month, according to reports in the legal press, with two eight-strong teams departing for rival firms Hill Dickinson and Stephenson Harwood.

The firm says it operates independently from the UK’s 156-year-old Ince Group, which bought by law firm Axiom earlier this year. Last month the renamed Axiom Ince was shut down by the Solicitors Regulation Authority amid allegations client money was used to fund the acquisition.