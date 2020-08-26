Related News

GTR News Brief: Episode 8

Mercuria secures oversubscribed US$1.5bn revolving credit facilities

Olam secures multi-tranche sustainability-linked loan

Gunvor signs another ESG-tied deal

GTR News Brief: Episode 4

Global law firm Stephenson Harwood has appointed Emma Skakle as a partner in its London office.

Skakle joins from Clyde & Co, where she spent 11 years focusing on resolving high value claims for clients across the shipping, trading and natural resources sectors.

Speaking on Skakle’s appointment, Alex Davis, the firm’s head of marine and international trade, says: “We are thrilled to be joined by a lawyer of Emma’s calibre. Her expertise in soft commodities complements our team’s existing hard commodities capabilities, bringing a new dimension to the offering we’re able to provide clients. This appointment comes at a time of renewed investment by us in this core sector, and her international experience, particularly in relation to Singapore, will be a real coup.”

Throughout her career, Skakle has acted for major players in the soft commodities industries, and has extensive experience representing clients in London arbitrations, the High Court, and mediation. In the shipping sector, she advises charterers, shipowners, insurers, and cargo interests on all types of charter party issues including ship arrests, security, freight, and hire.

Her practice also includes upstream oil and gas disputes, where she has acted for state-owned companies in complex, multi-jurisdictional arbitrations.