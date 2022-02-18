Related News

DNB has promoted Georgina Rush to the position of head of working capital solutions, based in Stockholm.

Rush was previously a vice-president in the working capital unit, joining the Norwegian lender in 2018 from Lloyds Bank in the UK.

Rush is already working in the role and reports to Axel Berning, DNB’s head of transaction banking in Sweden.

She has been tasked with helping grow DNB’s trade finance and working capital solutions businesses in Sweden and “driving the sustainability agenda” within the two product areas, the bank says.

“Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of supply chains and we are seeing clients focusing more and more on driving sustainability through their entire value chain,” Rush says. “The team and I are very much looking forward to continuing to provide important advisory to current and future clients during this transformation.”