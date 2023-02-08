Related News

Danske Bank has promoted Helsinki-based Jukka Kuusala to senior vice-president and global head of trade finance. 

Kuusala took up the role in early February, having joined Danske back in July 2022 as head of trade finance for Finland. He previously spent over 12 years at Handelsbanken, including as head of trade and export finance and cash management sales, also a Helsinki-based role. 

He replaces Troels Estrup, who held the position for a year but has now been appointed Danske’s global head of fixed income e-trading and partnerships, as well as head of its euro credit hub. 

He reports to Claus Harder, the lender’s global head of markets and transaction banking. Kuusala is tasked with leading Danske’s global export and import activities across the Nordic region. 

“The industry, and therefore the needs and demands of our corporate customers, varies from one country to another,” he tells GTR 

“We recognise the landscape and continuously aim to fulfil and exceed customer expectations in all of our market areas. We provide financial infrastructure and services that support a prosperous, stable and sustainable economy.” 