Danske Bank has appointed Troels Estrup as senior vice-president and global head of trade finance, effective from February 1.

Estrup has been at the Danish lender since 2013 and was most recently global head of treasury client management, markets and transaction banking.

He replaces Lars Ekström, who had been in the role since July 2019. Ekström wrote on LinkedIn that he is seeking new challenges within Danske Bank and elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Danske Bank did not provide a reason for the move when asked by GTR.