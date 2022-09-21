Related News

Crédit Agricole has announced the appointment of Arun Menon as its head of international trade and transaction banking (ITB) for the UK.

Menon replaces Javier Sanchez-Asiain, who was appointed global head of global trade finance for the bank in February.

Menon has relocated to London from Mumbai, where he had been with Crédit Agricole for 15 years, most recently as the French lender’s head of ITB in India.

The bank says he “contributed significantly” to the development of its ITB division in India. Menon has previously held roles with Citi and ABN Amro.

In London, Menon reports to Etienne Bernard, Crédit Agricole’s regional head of ITB for Europe.