Belgian insurer Credendo – Trade Credit Insurance has hired Rakesh Dozo as country manager for the UK and Ireland, based in London.

Since starting in April, Dozo has assumed overall responsibility for leading the trade credit insurer’s UK and Ireland team and will work to expand its offering for short-term risk solutions within the market.

He takes over from Feargal Tierney, who is departing Credendo after 17 years at the firm, during which time he helped launch and establish its presence in the UK and Ireland.

“Since its inception, the [London] branch has grown steadily, not only in business volume but also in team size. Credendo’s strong expertise in the UK covers a broad spectrum of industry sectors, including domestic businesses, exporters, corporates, manufacturers and commodity traders,” a spokesperson tells GTR.

“Looking ahead, expanding our reach to financial institutions will be a key strategic focus,” they add.

Dozo leaves his post as founder and managing director of insurance consultancy RJD Capital, where he had served for a little over a year. According to LinkedIn, the firm has now ceased trading.

He previously held manager roles at Swiss Life Global Solutions, Coface and Allianz Trade UK and Ireland, and earlier in his 16-year career worked as a senior risk underwriter at Credendo.

The hire follows an organisation reshuffle within the wider Credendo group.

Belgium’s export credit agency Credendo is the parent and overall owner of Credendo – Trade Credit Insurance, though the short-term insurer operates as a private entity and is not backed by state guarantees.

Last month, Credendo announced it had merged its short-term EU and short-term non-EU risks businesses into a single business, giving the newly created entity a fresh name: Credendo – Trade Credit Insurance.